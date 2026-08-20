Matthew Longstaff News: Four shots in Wednesday's win
Longstaff generated four shots (two on goal) in Wednesday's 2-1 victory versus Columbus Crew. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 89th minute.
Longstaff tied a season high with four shots in Wednesday's victory, also setting a season high with two shots on target. All three of his outings with four shots have come in the last nine matches. However, following a streak of 10 matches of creating at least one chance, Longstaff has now failed to create a chance in each of his last two matches and has gone eight straight matches without a goal contribution. While his underlying production remains good, that hasn't been translating to goal contributions as of late.
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