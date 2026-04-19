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Matthew Longstaff News: Goal and own goal in five minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Longstaff scored one goal to go with an own goal and two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 win versus New York Red Bulls. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 89th minute.

Longstaff scored his first MLS goal for Montreal and then just five minutes later scored an own goal. His goal put Montreal 3-0 ahead before his own goal brought the game to 3-1. He has started the last seven games, having been on the bench in the opening game of the season. He didn't have a shot in the first four games this season but has taken at least one in the last four, and his only shots on target have come in the last two matches.

Matthew Longstaff
CF Montreal
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