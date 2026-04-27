Matthew Longstaff News: Logs in assist
Longstaff assisted once to go with two crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win over New York City FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.
Longstaff recorded a huge assist Saturday to help give Montreal the narrow victory. He's recorded his first goal and assist of the season all within the last two matches, starting out the campaign off the scoreboard through seven games, only recording three shots, three chances created and three crosses in that span.
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