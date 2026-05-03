Matthew Longstaff News: Scores Montreal's lone goal

Longstaff scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Atlanta United.

Longstaff continued his goal contribution trend Saturday as he scored Montreal's only goal of the match, finding the net in the sixth minute. This is his third straight game with a goal contribution, scoring two goals and an assist during that span. That said, these are his only goal contributions of the season.