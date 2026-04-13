Matthias Ginter News: Available against Celta Vigo

Ginter was forced off in the 83rd minute of Sunday's win over Mainz after suffering significant bleeding from his nose, but coach Julian Schuster has confirmed he will be fully available for Thursday's Europa League quarterfinal second leg against Celta Vigo, according to Aachener Zeitung. "It will absolutely not be a problem for Thursday."

Ginter provided an assist before being replaced late during Sunday's win over Mainz due to suffering significant bleeding from his nose, but coach Schuster's immediate clearance is a testament to the experienced center-back's robustness. The coach noted that the nose injury symbolizes everything Ginter puts into his performances, and Freiburg will be relieved to have their defensive leader available for one of the biggest European nights in the club's recent history.