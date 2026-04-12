Matthias Ginter News: Gets assist

Ginter was injured and subbed out in the 83rd minute of Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Mainz. He assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created before exiting the match.

We'll see how serious Ginter's injury is but he did get a goal in Freiburg's last match against Celta Vigo so if he's fit, he should have the confidence to push forward for another goal or assist in the second leg of that UEL quarterfinal.