Matthias Ginter News: Provides one goal

Ginter scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

Ginter joins the scoring party Saturday, netting one goal against Bayer Leverkusen. This was his second goal scored in three matches, giving him his first two goals scored of the season to add on to his three assists in 24 appearances for Freiburg, all coming as starts.