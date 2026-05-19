Matthias Ginter News: Scores from close range in win

Ginter scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 4-1 win against RB Leipzig.

Ginter was fortunate to find the back of the net to give Freiburg a 3-1 lead. He grabbed a loose ball following a header from Jordy Makengo and simply had to tap the ball home to beat Peter Gulacsi. Ginter is more known for his defensive contributions, though. He finished the 2025/26 Bundesliga season with three goals and four assists in 32 Bundesliga starts, a span in which he also notched 193 clearances -- an average of 6.03 per game.