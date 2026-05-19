Matthias Ginter headshot

Matthias Ginter News: Scores from close range in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Ginter scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 4-1 win against RB Leipzig.

Ginter was fortunate to find the back of the net to give Freiburg a 3-1 lead. He grabbed a loose ball following a header from Jordy Makengo and simply had to tap the ball home to beat Peter Gulacsi. Ginter is more known for his defensive contributions, though. He finished the 2025/26 Bundesliga season with three goals and four assists in 32 Bundesliga starts, a span in which he also notched 193 clearances -- an average of 6.03 per game.

Matthias Ginter
SC Freiburg
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