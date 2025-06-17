Matthias Kobbing News: Extends contract until 2027

Kobbing has signed a contract extension with Koln until 2027, the club announced. "Matthias is a very valuable member of our team and fully embodies the values of 1. FC Koln, on and off the pitch. Through his professionality and his consistent performance in training, he is an important factor for stability in our group. We are very happy to continue our path together," said FC Sporting Director, Thomas Kessler.

Kobbing will now enter his sixth season with FC Koln after joining the club in 2020. The Koblenz-born goalkeeper went through the youth academies at 1. FSV Mainz 05 and TSG Hoffenheim before joining 1. FC Heidenheim and then FC 08 Homburg. Since joining Koln, he has not yet featured for the first team as he is the backup goalkeeper, but the 28-year-old is an important team player, especially within the goalkeeping setup.