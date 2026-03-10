Matthieu Udol headshot

Matthieu Udol News: Provides one assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Udol assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Metz.

Udol provided an assist for Amadou Haidara in the second half against Metz on Sunday, adding four shots, three chances created and five crosses. The left wing back is enjoying an outstanding season, recording seven assists and 40 key passes in 25 appearances.

Matthieu Udol
Lens
