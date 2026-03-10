Matthieu Udol News: Provides one assist in win

Udol assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Metz.

Udol provided an assist for Amadou Haidara in the second half against Metz on Sunday, adding four shots, three chances created and five crosses. The left wing back is enjoying an outstanding season, recording seven assists and 40 key passes in 25 appearances.