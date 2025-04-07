Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Dealing with injury

De Ligt (undisclosed) is dealing with an injury and has been ruled out for the derby against Manchester City, coach Ruben Amorim confirmed in the press conference. "Matta, he has an injury. Let's see how long it is going to take."

De Ligt is dealing with an injury and remains a doubt for Thursday's clash against Lyon in the Europa League. His timeline for return is unknown, and he will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine if he can be available for the upcoming fixtures. If he misses more time, Noussair Mazraoui could again play in the back-three until he recovers fully.