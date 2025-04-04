Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Doubtful Sunday

De Ligt is a doubt for Sunday's clash with Manchester City, per manager Ruben Amorim. "I think Matta [de Ligt] has an issue. He has something during the game [at Forest] and we have to assess. I think the rest is normal."

De Ligt picked up an issue during a clash with Nottingham Forest, and is now in doubt. The center-back has been excellent of late and is one of the most important pieces of the backline. If De Ligt is ruled out it could bring Victor Lindelof into the starting XI.