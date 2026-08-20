Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Involved in training

De Ligt (back) remains out but manager Michael Carrick highlighted his return to training in Thursday's press conference before Saturday's EPL opener against Hull City. "Matta's obviously been out for a long period of time, but he's training and it's great to have him back. He won't be involved, but he's in good shape and moving in a good direction, so that's a good bonus for us really, at this stage, to have him back."

De Ligt barely played in the 2025/26 season due to a nagging back injury, and while the center-back is not ready to feature yet, he seems to be trending in the right direction. De Ligt could be ready to return around the September international break, with Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire and Ayden Heaven all being options to provide cover at center-back while the Dutchman remains sidelined.