Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Not training yet

De Ligt (back) is still absent from the team's work during their training camp in Dublin.

De Ligt is struggling to completely overcome a back problem that has prevented him from playing since November. Thus, the defender will likely miss at least a few more games before bouncing back to game action. Meanwhile, Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez (calf) and, once he serves his ban, Harry Maguire, will be the squad's main center-back options.