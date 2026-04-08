Matthijs De Ligt headshot

Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Not training yet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

De Ligt (back) is still absent from the team's work during their training camp in Dublin.

De Ligt is struggling to completely overcome a back problem that has prevented him from playing since November. Thus, the defender will likely miss at least a few more games before bouncing back to game action. Meanwhile, Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez (calf) and, once he serves his ban, Harry Maguire, will be the squad's main center-back options.

Matthijs De Ligt
Manchester United
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