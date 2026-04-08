Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Not training yet
De Ligt (back) is still absent from the team's work during their training camp in Dublin.
De Ligt is struggling to completely overcome a back problem that has prevented him from playing since November. Thus, the defender will likely miss at least a few more games before bouncing back to game action. Meanwhile, Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez (calf) and, once he serves his ban, Harry Maguire, will be the squad's main center-back options.
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