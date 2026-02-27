Matthijs De Ligt headshot

Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Recovering slow, still a bit behind

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

De Ligt (back) is still working toward a return and will likely not be ready for another few weeks to a month, according to manager Michael Carrick. "Matthijs, he's had a back issue which has been slower to progress. It's something we've been working through, and he's getting there. He's in the right direction, but just further behind. It's part of football, unfortunately, so we'll get him back when we can. It's just the nature of the issue, really. It's a difficult one to pin down a timeline. He's definitely improving, so we're just working towards that really. I can't give you more at this stage."

De Ligt is still not nearing a return as his back issue takes a bit longer to heal, still yet to see any type of training. This will likely leave a return for the defender a good few weeks to a month away, just hoping to have him fit for a decent chunk of the end of the season. He has yet to play since Nov. 30, a brutal loss of play for the defender and club.

Matthijs De Ligt
Manchester United
