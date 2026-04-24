Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Spotted running on grass

De Ligt (back) was spotted running on the grass in soccer boots alongside the physio, marking an encouraging step forward in his recovery from the injury that has sidelined him since November, the club posted.

De Ligt had only recently been confirmed as still not on the grass at all, making his progression to outdoor running a meaningful development in what has been an extraordinarily lengthy absence. The Dutchman is still working individually rather than with the group, but getting back outside in boots is a significant milestone that points toward a return in the coming weeks. Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire have been covering at center-back during his prolonged spell on the sidelines, and Manchester United will be hoping to have De Ligt back in the fold before the season concludes.