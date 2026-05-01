Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Still not ready
De Ligt (back) is not an option and remains a way from a return, according to manager Michael Carrick. "Matta is still a little bit further [off] and not involved in the game."
De Ligt has been starting to train some by returning to running on grass, but remains away from the team, still needing more time to train. This leaves him with only three more games to return this campaign, leaving him as a close call to make the field again this season. More importantly for the defender, he is likely trying to be fit in time for the World Cup and not risk further injury.
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