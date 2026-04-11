Matthijs De Ligt headshot

Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Still not training on grass

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

De Ligt (back) remains in rehabilitation and is not yet training on grass, leaving him several weeks away from a return, according to coach Michael Carrick. "Treatment and rehab. The reason he didn't come [to Ireland] is he's not quite on the grass. Patrick came back because he's further on, but Matta isn't quite at this stage yet. So it was important for him to continue his rehab, really, and try and get him back. There's nothing else around it."

De Ligt has been sidelined since November with a back injury and his absence from the Dublin training camp is a clear indication that his return is still some way off. The Dutchman's prolonged absence has left Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire as United's main center-back options, and with Martinez himself only just returning from injury, coach Mickael Carrick will be hoping De Ligt can get back on the grass soon to bolster a defensive unit that has been stretched for much of the campaign.

Matthijs De Ligt
Manchester United
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