Matthijs De Ligt headshot

Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Still progressing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

De Ligt (back) is out for Monday's match against Everton and is likely out another game as well, according to manager Michael Carrick. "Matta, a little bit working towards it, but as I said last week, he's a little bit behind Mason, really, so we're just trying to work with him, to progress him, to get him a bit closer."

De Ligt is still working towards a return to play after a back injury has left him out since November, a brutal run for the defender. He is likely to remain out another two games, including the Everton match, as he remains behind Mason Mount in terms of recovery, and Mount is out to face the Toffees as well. Once De Ligt is fit, a starting role should be waiting, not missing a single start until his injury.

Matthijs De Ligt
Manchester United
