Matthijs De Ligt headshot

Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Takes part in training session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 4:17am

De Ligt (back) was involved in Tuesday's session with Manchester United's squad at Carrington, according to the club.

De Ligt's participation comes after a back issue had limited him to individual work in recent weeks, following a spell where he managed just 15 minutes with the group before continuing on his own. His recovery has reportedly progressed well, with hopes of a return to competitive action around October still in play. De Ligt is expected to compete for a starting role at center back alongside Harry Maguire and Lenny Yoro once he's back to full fitness. Today's session marks another step in that direction as United monitor his progress closely.

Matthijs De Ligt
Manchester United
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