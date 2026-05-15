Matthijs De Ligt headshot

Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Undergoes back surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2026 at 7:04am

De Ligt (back) has undergone surgery on his back and is expected to return in the "early stages of the 2026/27 season," according to the player, per Tyrone Marshall of the Manchester Evening News. "Since November, I have done everything, pushing myself in every session and exploring every option, to get back to doing what I love, playing football. I am grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout a difficult period in my career. I remain as determined as ever to represent Manchester United and play in front of our incredible supporters as soon as possible."

De Ligt has had a rough season due to injury and will put an end to it by receiving further work, with the defender getting surgery on his long-standing back injury. This will push the defender out into next season, not set to return until early in the season, likely around September or October. The hope will be that this operation puts the issues behind him as he tries to finish a season without injury, only an option for 13 appearances this season due to the brutally long absence.

Matthijs De Ligt
Manchester United
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