Matthijs De Ligt headshot

Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Unlikely against Lyon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

De Ligt (undisclosed) isn't in team training Wednesday ahead of Thrusday's clash against Lyon in the Europa League making him a real doubt for the game, Laurie Whitwell reports for The Athletic.

De Ligt is still dealing with an injury and is unlikely to feature in Thursday's game against Lyon after missing Wednesday's training session. His timeline for return remains unclear and he should be replaced by Noussair Mazraoui in the back three until he fully recovers.

Matthijs De Ligt
Manchester United
