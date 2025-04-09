Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Unlikely against Lyon

De Ligt (undisclosed) isn't in team training Wednesday ahead of Thrusday's clash against Lyon in the Europa League making him a real doubt for the game, Laurie Whitwell reports for The Athletic.

