Matthijs De Ligt headshot

Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Will return this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

De Ligt (foot) will return this season, according to manager Ruben Almiron. "Matta is going to return this season."

De Ligt will not remain out this season due to his foot injury suffered a few days ago, as his manager took to the stand to confirm this Wednesday. This is good news for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit. However, a timeline for his return is still up in the air.

