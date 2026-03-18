Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Working on comeback

De Ligt (back) remains working on his comeback and is still at least a few weeks away from returning, according to manager Mickael Carrick. ""He's obviously trying to work to get back, but it's just the back issue, really, that's proving difficult. We'll keep working as hard as we can to get him back as quickly as we can."

De Ligt is still progressing through his back injury and remains outside the group, having yet to even be reported training with his teammates. This has been a rough spell for the defender as he now just hopes he can see the field in April, or else it will be a close call to even return this season. With United seeing a recent boost under new management, the defender will be eager to get back and stake his claim as one of the better defenders in the world, last playing Nov. 30.