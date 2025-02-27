Matthijs De Ligt News: Bangs goal against Ipswich

De Ligt scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-2 victory against Ipswich Town.

De Ligt was well positioned in the first half to finish an action in the box and score his second goal of the season in 25 Premier League appearances. He added one shot to his total of 16 in that span showing the attacking impact he can have as a central defender. He will aim to build on that performance against a tougher opponent when Manchester United face Arsenal at Old Trafford in their next Premier League fixture.