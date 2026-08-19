Matthis Abline Injury: Doubtful for Conference League playoff

Abline is a doubt for Thursday's Conference League playoff first leg against Gornik Zabrze after taking a knock to his foot in the recent match against Coventry, according to the club.

Abline's participation will depend on how much pain he's still feeling, with the club acknowledging real uncertainty around his availability. The match marks new coach Filipe Luis' first official game in charge of Monaco, adding extra significance to the makeup of the squad he selects. Abline is expected to be given until close to kickoff to be assessed before a final call is made on his involvement. His potential absence would be a blow up front as Monaco look to secure a positive result before the second leg at Stade Louis II.