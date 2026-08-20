Matthis Abline Injury: Not in squad for Conference League playoff

Abline (foot) is not in the squad for Thursday's Conference League playoff match against Gornik Zabrze.

The forward was doubtful for this contest after suffering a knock in a recent friendly match against Coventry City, but in the end, he won't be suiting up. It remains to be seen if Abline, one of Monaco's summer signings for the 2026/27 season, will be available for the Ligue 1 opener against Le Havre on Sunday.