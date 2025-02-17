Matthis Abline Injury: Scores, leaves injured

Abline was injured and subbed out in the 67th minute of Saturday's 7-1 defeat versus Monaco. He scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) before exiting the match.

Abline departed the contest midway through the second half, but he broke the deadlock for Nantes in the opening 45 minutes before that. It remains to be seen if Abline will be fit enough to play against Lens on Sunday.