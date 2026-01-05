Abline was a frequent outlet for Nantes on the break, testing Geronimo Rulli with a 31st minute shot that the keeper saved following Junior Mwanga's pass. His biggest contribution came late when he drew Benjamin Pavard's foul in the box to win the 86th minute penalty that Remy Cabella converted. Abline attempted five shots, the second highest mark this season, and created one chance, wrapping a brilliant outing from the Canarie despite not registering a goal contribution. There is no doubt that this performance will give him confidence to start the year well.