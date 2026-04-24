Matthis Abline News: Five shots in loss

Abline registered five shots (two on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-0 loss versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Abline was the most active Nantes player in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat at Parc des Princes, registering five shots including a powerful free-kick attempt in the first half that Matvey Safonov was forced to push away, and was also caught offside once as his side struggled to create any sustained pressure against a dominant home defense. Abline leads his side's scoring charts with five goals and three assists across 29 Ligue 1 appearances this season.