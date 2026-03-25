Matthis Abline headshot

Matthis Abline News: Involved in both goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Abline scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and three chances created in Sunday's 3-2 loss versus Strasbourg.

Abline was involved in both of Nantes' goals, setting up the opener in the sixth minute and late giving the team a 2-1 lead in the early stages of the second half. Abline has been one of Nantes' most reliable scoring weapons this season. He's now up to eight goal contributions (five goals, three assists) in 25 league appearances (21 starts).

Matthis Abline
Nantes
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