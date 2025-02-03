Matthis Abline News: Spurs attack in victory

Abline scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Reims.

Abline opened the scoring for Nantes Saturday just before halftime and subsequently supplied the second half assist for the match's game-winning goal as Nantes eased past Reims in a 2-1 victory. The assist was the forward's first of the season, and the goal marked his third over his last five appearances (five starts). Abline's three chances created over his 90 minutes of play marked a new season-high for a single appearance.