Matthis Abline News: Two goal contributions in win

Abline scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and three chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Marseille. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 17th minute.

Abline powered Nantes' three-goal surge in the second half, first whipping in a sharp cutback that Ignatius Ganago buried in the 50th minute before putting the exclamation point on his performance with a sensational solo run, slicing in from the right, beating both Facundo Medina and Leonardo Balerdi off the dribble, and ripping a pinpoint finish into the far corner. He closed with one goal, one assist, three shots with two on target, and three chances created, earning man-of-the-match honors. Abline now has a hand in 10 Ligue 1 goals this season, sitting just one shy of matching his career-best mark from last year.