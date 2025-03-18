Matti Peltola Injury: Heading out with NT
Peltola has been called up by Finland for the matches against Malta and Lithuania for the World Cup qualifications on March 21 and March 24, respectively.
Peltola has been a bench option in the midfield this season for D.C. United this season providing one assist but will miss Saturday's match against Orlando due to a call-up. He should return in time to face Columbus on March 29. His absence will not force a change in the starting XI.
