Matti Peltola headshot

Matti Peltola News: Surprising goal at Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Peltola scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Chicago Fire.

Peltola not only logged his first goal of 2026 but his first goal in the MLS for D.C. United. Now in his third season for the team, he had not scored any goals until Saturday. Peltola is not expected to regularly score moving forward, as most of his usual value comes from defensive statistics, his 2026 stats including eight interceptions and three blocks.

Matti Peltola
D.C. United
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