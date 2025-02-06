Mattia Bani Injury: Available against Torino

Bani (thigh) "trained with us this week and is good to go for Saturday," coach Patrick Vieira announced.

Bani is fit after sitting out two games due to a minor thigh problem and could make a quick return to the starting XI, replacing Stefano Sabelli or Koni De Winter, if he feels good on game day. He has posted six tackles (four won), four interceptions and one block in his last six appearances, contributing to two clean sheets.