Bani had five clearances and two tackles in 55 minutes before exiting Sunday's 1-1 draw with Empoli due to a thigh injury, Primo Canale reported.

Bani felt some discomfort while chasing after an opponent and quickly bowed out. He was substituted by Stefano Sabelli, with Koni De Winter moving to the center-back. He'll be assessed before Friday's game versus Cagliari.