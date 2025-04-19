Fantasy Soccer
Mattia Bani headshot

Mattia Bani Injury: Returning in Lazio tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2025 at 7:09am

Bani (thigh) "will be selected for Monday's match versus Lazio," coach Patrick Vieira stated.

Bani has completed his rehab from a thigh strain and will likely begin on the bench after five matches on the shelf. He'll return will impact Stefano Sabelli or Koni De Winter eventually. He has notched 10 tackles (five won), two interceptions and 24 clearances in his last five starts, contributing to two clean sheets.

