Mattia Bani

Mattia Bani News: DNP versus Lazio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Bani (thigh) didn't play in Wednesday's game versus Lazio.

Bani had a few more days to get ready, but the staff still erred on the side of caution and deployed Sebastian Otoa over him, who was sent off early. He might be eased into action for a game or two before resuming starting, as he has suffered two separate muscular injuries in the last couple of months. Stefano Sabelli's minutes will be impacted by his return.

Mattia Bani
Genoa
