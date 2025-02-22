Mattia Bani News: Logs nine clearances in Inter match

Bani won one of three tackles and registered one cross (zero accurate), nine clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Inter Milan.

Bani plugged several holes in his second straight start after an injury, but Genoa didn't manage to resist the whole game despite a fiery defensive effort. He'll be a fixture of the formation if he stays healthy. He has notched tackles (five won), three interceptions and 30 clearances in his last five showings, contributing to three clean sheets.