Mattia De Sciglio headshot

Mattia De Sciglio News: Busy defensively in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

De Sciglio made four tackles (two won), five clearances and two interceptions during Saturday's 2-0 loss against Milan.

De Sciglio had by far his best performance since joining Empoli, pacing his team in three defensive categories and being one of the biggest reasons why it took so much time for the opposition to find the back of the net. After struggling with physical and technical issues during the first half of the campaign, the now center-back appears to be getting back to his best form, racking up three starts over the last four games.

