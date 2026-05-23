Mattia Felici Injury: Available against Milan

Felici (knee) "has managed to go through practice Friday and will be called up for the Milan clash. I'd like to field him even for a few minutes," coach Fabio Pisacane announced.

Falici has recovered pretty quickly from an ACL tear he suffered in early December and could come off the bench late in the game. He played 11 times (four starts) before the injury, scoring twice, assisting once and adding nine shots (six on target), eight key passes and 23 crosses (six accurate).