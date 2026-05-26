Mattia Felici headshot

Mattia Felici News: Inserted late versus Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Felici (knee) logged one minute without recording stats in Sunday's 2-1 win over Milan.

Felici was deployed late, as promised by the coach, after recuperating quickly from an ACL tear. He's had mostly a super-sub role for the second season in a row, scoring twice, assisting once and posting nine shots (six on target), eight chances created and 23 crosses (six accurate) in 12 appearances (four starts).

Mattia Felici
Cagliari
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