Mattia Felici News: Inserted late versus Milan
Felici (knee) logged one minute without recording stats in Sunday's 2-1 win over Milan.
Felici was deployed late, as promised by the coach, after recuperating quickly from an ACL tear. He's had mostly a super-sub role for the second season in a row, scoring twice, assisting once and posting nine shots (six on target), eight chances created and 23 crosses (six accurate) in 12 appearances (four starts).
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