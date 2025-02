Felici generated two shots (one on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Monday's 2-1 loss versus Lazio.

Felici recorded six crosses in Monday's loss, by far his most in a match this season, however he failed to record one accurate cross. He also set season highs in corners (three) and shots (two). He was subbed off in the 88th minute for Kingstone Mutandwa.