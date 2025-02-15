Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mattia Felici headshot

Mattia Felici News: Stuffed by Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2025 at 10:08am

Felici drew three fouls and had three tackles (one won) and one clearance in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Atalanta.

Felici had his first off-game in a while as Cagliari didn't attack much in this one. He has been spry but could cede minutes to the more established Florinel Coman and Zito Luvumbo in the next few weeks. He has totaled four shots (three on target), three chances created, 14 crosses (two accurate) and nine corners in the last five rounds.

Mattia Felici
Cagliari
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now