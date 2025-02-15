Mattia Felici News: Stuffed by Atalanta

Felici drew three fouls and had three tackles (one won) and one clearance in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Atalanta.

Felici had his first off-game in a while as Cagliari didn't attack much in this one. He has been spry but could cede minutes to the more established Florinel Coman and Zito Luvumbo in the next few weeks. He has totaled four shots (three on target), three chances created, 14 crosses (two accurate) and nine corners in the last five rounds.