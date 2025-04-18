Mattia Perin Injury: Available for Parma contest

Perin (thigh) has resumed training regularly and will be called up for Monday's match versus Parma, Sky Italy reported.

Perin will reprise his backup duties behind Michele Di Gregorio after missing two matches due to a minor thigh injury, relegating Carlo Pinsoglio to third stringer. He has played eight this campaign, allowing seven goals, making 30 saves and keeping three clean sheets, but he hasn't started in months at this point.