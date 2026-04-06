Mattia Perin Injury: Forced off against Genoa

Perin didn't concede and had no saves in 45 minutes in Sunday's victory over Genoa before leaving due to calf discomfort, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Perin plucked grass in the first half since Juventus pulled the strings and stayed in the locker because of a muscular problem that will need to be evaluated ahead of Saturday's away contest versus Atalanta. Michele Di Gregorio returned on goal after being demoted and saved a PK in relief.