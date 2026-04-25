Mattia Perin Injury: Likely for Milan fixture
Perin (calf) has resumed working regularly with the rest of the group this week, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.
Perin should be back in the squad after missing two matches, but Michele Di Gregorio will likely continue starting after three strong showings in a row. Perin had gotten the nod in six consecutive matches before the injury, keeping two clean sheets, allowing six goals and making 12 saves.
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