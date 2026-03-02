Mattia Perin News: Allows three against Roma
Perin made two saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-3 draw against Roma.
Perin would earn a start for a second straight outing Sunday, notching only two saves while allowing three goals. This is a rough result for the keeper, allowing five goals over a two-game span. It will be interesting to see if the club turns back to Michele Di Gregorio with the recent struggles of Perin.
