Mattia Perin headshot

Mattia Perin News: Allows three against Roma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Perin made two saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-3 draw against Roma.

Perin would earn a start for a second straight outing Sunday, notching only two saves while allowing three goals. This is a rough result for the keeper, allowing five goals over a two-game span. It will be interesting to see if the club turns back to Michele Di Gregorio with the recent struggles of Perin.

Mattia Perin
Juventus
