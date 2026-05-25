Mattia Perin News: Concedes twice against Torino

Perin recorded three saves and one clearance and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Torino.

Perin returned on goal after four tilts as Michele Di Gregorio was shaky in the last round but wasn't particularly superb either, although he was a bit unlucky on the two goals. He's been the top option for a few games this season, keeping three clean sheets, giving up 15 goals and making 32 saves in 14 appearances. His future will hinge on what Juventus decide to do at the position.